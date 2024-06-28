Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 420,978 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.42% of Rush Enterprises worth $369,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

