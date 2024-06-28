Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 669.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $377.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $378.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

