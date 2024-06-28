Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 72.1% in June

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,693,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.59 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

