Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 776,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.