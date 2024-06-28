Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 488.6% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 488.6% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $909.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

