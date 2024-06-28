Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,041,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

