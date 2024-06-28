Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 65.7% in June

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

