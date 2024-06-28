Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.28 and a 200-day moving average of $246.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

