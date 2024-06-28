Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $181.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

