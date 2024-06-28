Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $503.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.34.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

