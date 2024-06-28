Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 38.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $503.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.34. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

