Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $338.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

