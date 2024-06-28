Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Update

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

Shares of Vår Energi AS stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Vår Energi AS has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Get Vår Energi AS alerts:

Vår Energi AS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.1194 per share. This is a boost from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.