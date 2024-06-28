Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 24,174,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 38,452,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

