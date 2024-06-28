Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.95

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.95 and traded as high as C$20.50. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 1,101 shares.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The firm has a market cap of C$498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.95.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of C$80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.520387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

