Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 337434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

Venture Life Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.71.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes healthcare products in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral healthcare products, including mouthwash, toothpaste, breath freshening capsules, and dental accessories under UltraDEX and Dentyl Dual Action brands; and proctology products, such as Procto-eze Plus range for treating the discomfort caused by haemorrhoids.

