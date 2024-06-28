VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

