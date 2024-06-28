Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VYEY opened at $0.43 on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

