Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VYEY opened at $0.43 on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Oilfield Tech
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.