VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VCVOF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

