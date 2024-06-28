Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 1,203.0% in June

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 1,203.0% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIVHY opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2701 dividend. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

