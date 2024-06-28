Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Increased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $66,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.77 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

