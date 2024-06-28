Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VONOY stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonovia will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
