Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 1.8 %

VONOY stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonovia will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

Vonovia Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.4329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

