Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Vontier alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Trading Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vontier by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 138,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Vontier has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.