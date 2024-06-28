Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Short Interest Update

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Vow ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS SSHPF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Vow ASA has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.
About Vow ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vow ASA
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vow ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vow ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.