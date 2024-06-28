Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Short Interest Update

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vow ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSHPF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Vow ASA has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Get Vow ASA alerts:

About Vow ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships.

Receive News & Ratings for Vow ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vow ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.