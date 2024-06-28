Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

