WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WaFd stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

WaFd Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. WaFd has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

About WaFd

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

