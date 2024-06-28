Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $43.90.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.