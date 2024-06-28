WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Update

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the May 31st total of 414,500 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 694,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ WKME opened at $13.99 on Friday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.

WKME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKME

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.