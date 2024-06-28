WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, an increase of 1,248.7% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Performance

WLGS opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.