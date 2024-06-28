Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,580,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,729,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $263.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.89 and its 200 day moving average is $256.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

