Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $181.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

