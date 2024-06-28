Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 141 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $472.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.82 and its 200 day moving average is $425.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $335.82 and a 12-month high of $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

