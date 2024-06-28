Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $18,768,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Citigroup by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 221.0% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

NYSE:C opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

