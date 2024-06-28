Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 113,645 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after buying an additional 2,570,634 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

