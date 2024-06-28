Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.