Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,640.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 106,615 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 253.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $759.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

