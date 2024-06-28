Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 19.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.2% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 64.9% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $303.10 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.69 and its 200-day moving average is $336.65.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

