Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

