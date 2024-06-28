Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $63.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

