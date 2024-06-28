Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

