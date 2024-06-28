Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.91 and its 200 day moving average is $279.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

