Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.76. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.