Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $774.13 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $724.24 and a 200-day moving average of $740.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

