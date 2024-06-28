Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $212.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

