Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.