Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

