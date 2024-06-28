Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $227,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 54.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $684.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The stock has a market cap of $294.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $625.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

