Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $419.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $428.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

