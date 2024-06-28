Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 13,453 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,577 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

