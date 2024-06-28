Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,869 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

